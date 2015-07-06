FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
AMSTERDAM Any new emergency funding programme for Greece would have "strict conditions" similar to previous packages, even after the country rejected those terms in a referendum, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in a letter to the Dutch parliament.
The letter set out the position of the Dutch government before a debate Monday night in The Hague to discuss Greece's resounding 'No' vote on Sunday.
The Netherlands remains open to cooperation with Athens, the letter said.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .