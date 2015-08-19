FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
AMSTERDAM Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday his government would support the latest bailout package Greece agreed with its creditors regardless of any parliamentary vote on the matter.
Rutte said during a lengthy debate with lawmakers that a vote in support of the bailout would be unnecessary. "Voicing explicit support for Greee's support package is redundant," he said, explaining that under government rules it was the role of the cabinet to make policy.
"We're not asking for approval" for the bailout, he said.
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.