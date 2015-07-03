By Andrius Sytas
| VILNIUS
VILNIUS European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said he could not say whether the ECB would provide emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) to Greek banks if Greeks vote 'No' in a referendum on Sunday.
Asked if the ECB would grant the assistance that Greek banks need to stay afloat, Constancio said: "I cannot in advance answer that question."It will be a decision by the (ECB) Governing Council. We will have to wait and see how the Governing Council as a whole will analyse the situation," he told a news conference following a speech to a financial conference.
(Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)