ATHENS The European Central Bank raised the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) that Greek banks can draw from the country's central bank by 2.0 billion euros (£1.48 billion), taking the ceiling to 78.9 billion euros, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The Governing Council raised the (ELA) ceiling by 2 billion euros," the banking source said, declining to be named.

The ECB has raised the cap in increments, keeping pressure on Athens to strike a deal with its creditors over economic reforms required to unlock remaining bailout aid.

