FRANKFURT Greek authorities need to stick to the terms of the country's rescue programme, including further structural and product market reforms and privatisations, to pass a bailout review, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.

"To bring the programme to a successful conclusion and to restore market access for the sovereign on a lasting basis, it is above all essential that the Greek authorities continue to show a serious commitment to the goals and measures taken under the programme," he said at an event in Athens.

