Dozens of pensioners line up outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

VIENNA A no vote in a Greek referendum on its creditors' bailout terms would limit any 'constructive' way forward, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

"It's fairly obvious that, then, the possibilities for further constructive paths are very limited," Nowotny told reporters, describing the Greek situation as "very dramatic".

Nowotny, who also heads Austria's central bank, said he did not expect Greece to pay back a loan to the International Monetary Fund that he said fell due on July 3. "It looks like that this cannot be done currently," he said.

He said that even in the case of non-payment, Greece would not be 'immediately' bankrupt. "Here, there is an IMF procedure that is not immediately a state bankruptcy but, naturally, the more deadlines that are missed, the more difficult the situation becomes," he said.

