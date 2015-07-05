Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
ATHENS Greece's central bank will file a request on Sunday that the European Central Bank raise the amount of emergency funding (ELA) for Greek banks, the country's government spokesman said on Sunday.
"The Bank of Greece will make a request today, and we believe there are valid grounds for there to be an increase in ELA liquidity... there is no reason not to increase liquidity," Gabriel Sakellaridis told ANT1 television.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas and Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Renee Maltezou)
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.