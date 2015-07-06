FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's adjustment to the discount on Greek banks' collateral for emergency funding will not impact their regular business, a person familiar with the situation said on Monday.
"It doesn't change anything for the everyday business of the banks in Greece because there is a buffer between the level of ELA (Emergency Liquidity Assistance) and the level of the collateral," the person said.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Balazs Koranyi)
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .