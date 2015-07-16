ATHENS Greece may hold snap election in September or October, the interior minister said on Thursday after a revolt by lawmakers from the ruling Syriza party forced the government to rely on opposition votes to pass a vital bailout bill in parliament.

"It is very possible that elections take place in September or October, depending on developments. That will be the product of a comprehensive review, not only by the government, on developments in general," Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis said according to the text of an interview with Sto Kokkino radio released by his office.

"Even if we do go to elections, we will seek a mandate to adopt our programme. Part of it are the commitments arising from the deal," he said.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Ingrid Melander)