Former primer minister and leftist Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras (L) arrives to a televised debate in Athens, Greece, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

ATHENS Greece's conservative New Democracy party received a 27.5 percent support rate, narrowly beating leftist Syriza party's 27.0 percent, in the latest poll by Pulse for Action 24 TV, days ahead of Sunday's general election.

Tuesday's poll, collated on Monday and Tuesday, was the first to take account of voter reactions to the final televised head-to-head debate between the parties' leaders, Vangelis Meimarakis and ex-prime minister Alexis Tsipras, on Monday night.

It was only the third time in 20 polls this month that New Democracy has led, and the first since Sept. 4, suggesting Meimarakis fared better in the debate than his main rival.

The proportion of undecided voters was 7 percent, lower than in recent polls.

The far-right Golden Dawn party and socialist PASOK ranked joint third on 6.5 percent.

