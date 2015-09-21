Leftist Syriza party leader and winner of the Greek general elections Alexis Tsipras writes down notes at this office at the party's headquarters in this handout photo released by the Syriza press office in Athens, Greece September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Bonetti/Syriza Press Office/Handout via Reuters

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister-elect Alexis Tspiras said on Monday his government would focus on restoring stability in the economy and the country's banking system, and discussions with lenders for debt relief.

"The immediate objective of the coming period is the full restoration of stability in the economy and in the operation of banks and broadening the ground we gained in negotiations, (with lenders), with the first crucial battle debt relief," a Syriza official quoted him telling party officials on Monday.

Tspiras and his left-wing Syriza party stormed to victory in national elections on Sunday. He was due to be sworn in later Monday as Prime Minister.

