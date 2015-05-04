Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
BRUSSELS Greece and its international creditors held constructive talks on Greece's debt crisis over the weekend but more work remains to be done, the European Commission said on Monday.
"The Brussels group has been in session throughout the weekend and continues to be in session. Talks have been constructive but more work remains to be done. The next opportunity for finance ministers to take stock will be the Eurogroup of May 11," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told the Commission's daily news briefing.
He said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker would have a meeting on Monday with former Greek prime minister Antonis Samaras.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.