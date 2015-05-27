Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
LONDON British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.
BRUSSELS Greece's European creditors cannot confirm a statement by Athens that it is starting the process of drafting a technical-level agreement with creditors to secure aid, an EU official told Reuters on Wednesday.
"I wish it were true," a senior euro zone official said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Larry King)
LONDON British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.
BERLIN Britain's departure from the European Union will significantly hurt German firms' business with the United Kingdom and investment will decline strongly in the long term, the president of Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday.