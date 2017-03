MADRID An agreement between Greece and its international creditors is still possible and depends on political will, European Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.

"Negotiations are continuing on a technical level," Dombrovskis said at a joint news conference in Madrid with Spanish Economy Minister Luis De Guindos. "Progress is possible and (an) agreement is possible. It really requires political will."

The IMF said earlier on Thursday its team had left talks in Brussels on a debt deal for Greece.

