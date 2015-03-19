File photo of Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis (L) as he talks to Belgian Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt and Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem at an Euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Brussels March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS The chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said he hoped a meeting later on Thursday between the Greek premier and top EU leaders would kick-start a flagging process to resolve Athens' debt crisis.

"Tonight we'll just take stock of the progress being made, which seems to be small, and I hope we can get the whole thing moving again," the Dutch finance minister said on arrival at an EU summit in Brussels, where he will attend a meeting on the sidelines with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

"We have to work hard to reach a package which has to be implemented within the coming three months," he added. "Time is ticking away. We don't have a lot of time so we really have to get to work."

