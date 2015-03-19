Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
BRUSSELS The chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said he hoped a meeting later on Thursday between the Greek premier and top EU leaders would kick-start a flagging process to resolve Athens' debt crisis.
"Tonight we'll just take stock of the progress being made, which seems to be small, and I hope we can get the whole thing moving again," the Dutch finance minister said on arrival at an EU summit in Brussels, where he will attend a meeting on the sidelines with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
"We have to work hard to reach a package which has to be implemented within the coming three months," he added. "Time is ticking away. We don't have a lot of time so we really have to get to work."
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.