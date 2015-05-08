BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers are likely to acknowledge on Monday an improvement in the structure and organisation of talks with Greece on funding for reforms, but a final agreement is not yet in sight, a senior euro zone official said on Friday.

"I do not expect a lengthy or contentious debate," the official said.

A high probability of a final agreement on reforms between Greece and its international creditors is a condition for the European Central Bank to raise the amount of T-bills that Greek banks can use as collateral in open market operations - a move that would instantly ease Greece's liquidity constraints.

"The ministers will take stock of the situation, based on the reports by the institutions," the official said.

"From what I have heard, one can say that the organisation and structure of the talks has improved, compared to what it was before, but we are still quite some way away from a situation that you could describe as a final agreement being well in sight," the official said.

"There will be no final conclusion on Monday of course. I would presume that the ministers will say: 'this is fine, if things are going better, keep on working."

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)