ATHENS Greece's government could ask for an emergency meeting of euro zone finance ministers at the end of the month, the government spokesman said on Thursday, referring to the end-May date by which it hopes to have a deal with its lenders on reforms.

Greece will make sure it pays upcoming debt obligations but a deal to address its liquidity needs must be struck soon, Gabriel Sakellaridis told a news conference.

