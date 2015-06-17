BRUSSELS A senior EU official involved in preparing Thursday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers said he did not expect a long discussion on Greece's critical financial situation, playing down expectations of a make-or-break meeting.

"I honestly believe this will be pretty short," said the official, who briefed reporters and declined to be named, adding that it was up to Greece to move the stalled cash-for-reforms talks forward.

Referring indirectly to the risk of a Greek default, the official also said the International Monetary Fund sees Greece as the main risk to the euro zone, but the Washington-based lender noted that "adequate firewalls are in place".

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Francesco Guarascio; editing by Adrian Croft)