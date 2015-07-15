BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers will hold a conference call to discuss Greece on Thursday at 1000 CET (9.00 a.m. BST), the spokesman for Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of the finance ministers, said on Wednesday.

"Confirmation just went out: Eurogroup teleconference tomorrow 10 AM Greece," Dijsselbloem's spokesman Michel Reijns said on Twitter.

The call is expected to discuss the Greek parliamentary vote to pass reform measures to pave the way for a third Greek bailout and allow ministers to seek approval for the financial aid from their national parliaments.

Dijsselbloem said this week that another conference call, possibly on Friday, would likely approve the start of formal negotiations with Greece on a third 86 billion-euro ($94 billion) package.

($1 = 0.9137 euros)

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Andrew Roche)