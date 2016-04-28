BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting on May 9 in Brussels on Greece, the spokesman for the chairman of the eurogroup said on Thursday.

A meeting was initially foreseen on Thursday to sign off on a deal with Athens on its bailout programme and discuss Greek debt relief, but the meeting was cancelled because of insufficient progress towards an agreement.

There will be "an additional eurogroup on Greece on Monday May 9 at 3 p.m., in Brussels," chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem's spokesman said.

