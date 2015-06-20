BRUSSELS A meeting of euro zone finance ministers on the Greek crisis has been brought forward by two and a half hours on Monday to 1030 GMT (1130 London time) from 1300 GMT, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem tweeted on Saturday.

"Additional Eurogroup on Monday June 22 starts at 1230 instead of 1500," Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister, wrote, referring to local time at the Brussels venue.

He gave no explanation for the move. Prime ministers and presidents of the 19 euro zone states will meet in the same building later on Monday, in a special euro summit scheduled to start at 7 p.m. (1800 London time).

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)