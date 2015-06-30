BRUSSELS The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers will discuss a request from the Greek government in a telephone conference call on Tuesday at 1700 GMT, the group's chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

"Extraordinary Eurogroup teleconference tonight 19:00 Brussels time to discuss official request of Greek government received this afternoon," he tweeted, giving no further details.

Earlier, the Greek government said it submitted to creditors a new two-year aid proposal calling for parallel debt restructuring, in what seemed like a last-ditch effort by Athens to resolve an impasse with lenders.

The statement came hours before Athens was set to default on a loan to the International Monetary Fund. It was unclear how creditors would respond.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)