FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
BRUSSELS The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers will meet on Saturday to review Greece's proposals for a new bailout loan, EU officials said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.