BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers were preparing a common statement with Greece on Wednesday on how to handle Athens' finances as the new government seeks a radical change in policy, EU diplomats said.

Ministers in an emergency meeting of the Eurogroup were concluding four hours of discussions on what Greece is proposing and expected to publish a common statement setting out hopes for a deal to be reached at a further meeting in Brussels on Monday.

