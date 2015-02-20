French President Francois Hollande walks on the tarmac as he arrives for a visit about nuclear deterrence and strategic Air Force at the military base in Istres, southern France February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool

PARIS Greece belongs in the euro zone and there is no scenario envisaging its exit from the single currency union, French President Francois Hollande said after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Greece is in the euro zone and it must remain in the euro zone," Hollande told a joint news conference with Merkel. "I know of no scenario today involving a euro zone exit."

Hollande, who was talking ahead of a crunch meeting of euro zone finance ministers, said Greece must meet its commitments but its euro zone partners must also take into account the election that brought to power anti-austerity parties.

