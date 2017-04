ATHENS Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann called on Europe to show solidarity towards countries which need it during a visit to Athens aimed at heading off fears of a Grexit.

"For Europe to be stronger, it must show solidarity and support to any country which needs it," Faymann said at a meeting with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Faymann, a Social Democrat who has taken a relatively lenient line with Greece, is due to meet Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)