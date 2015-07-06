FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
ATHENS Greece's chief negotiator in aid talks with international creditors, Euclid Tsakalotos, is the government's top candidate to become finance minister following the resignation on Monday of Yanis Varoufakis, a senior government official said.
Varoufakis' successor is due to be named after a meeting of political leaders that got under way at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT).
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .