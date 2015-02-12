BRUSSELS Time is running out for Greece and euro zone ministers must agree a deal to tackle its debt problems on Monday, Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb told reporters on Wednesday.

"I am definitely worried. Time is running out. We need a deal on Monday," he said.

In seven hours of crisis talks in Brussels that ended after midnight, euro zone finance ministers were unable to agree even a joint statement on the next procedural steps.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander, writing by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)