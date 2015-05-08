HELSINKI Timo Soini, the Finns Party leader and possible new finance minister of Finland, said on Friday it would make sense for Greece to leave the euro zone.

The Finns Party came second in parliamentary elections and has been included in the planned coalition with the Centre Party and pro-EU National Coalition Party.

In an interview with Finland's largest broadcaster MTV, Soini declined to comment on the putative government's stance towards a possible third bailout package for Greece, but criticised the handling of the euro crisis.

"The crisis has not alleviated ... and something must be done about it. There are two ways. Either those who can't survive will exit, or then we will take steps towards deeper integration, joint responsibility on debt and common taxation."

Asked whether he would still like to see the Greece thrown out of the euro bloc, he said:

"That would perhaps be the clearest option, for everybody, also for the Greeks.

"But let's see what happens ... and what is the outcome of the government talks. In a coalition, no-one dictates nothing."

In the preliminary talks, all the three parties said they would not rule out a possible third bailout for Greece from the EU rescue fund within its current capacity and capital structure.

The coalition talks will kick off on Friday, with the aim to strike a deal on the government programme and minister seats by the end of May.

