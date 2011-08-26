BRUSSELS Collateral remains an "absolute precondition" for Finland to take part in the euro zone's second bailout package for Greece, a senior Finnish finance official said on Friday.

An EU news website earlier reported that Finland had abandoned its demands for collateral under pressure from Germany. But the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that was not the case.

"There seems to have been some misunderstanding. Our demand is still very valid. Collateral is an absolute precondition for Finland to take part in the package," he said.

"Discussions are continuing to find a way that makes it possible to have that collateral."

Senior euro zone finance officials will speak by phone on Friday to discuss the details of the collateral arrangement and decide whether only Finland will receive collateral for its loans or whether a formula can be worked out for other euro zone members also to receive collateral.

While Finland had wanted to receive cash as collateral -- which would have required Greece to deposit about 500 million euros in an escrow account to guarantee Finland's 1.4 billion euros of loans to Athens -- that requirement has been dropped.

A second senior Finnish official said the focus of discussions was now on having Greek privatisation assets serve as collateral before they are put on the block for sale.

"You cannot sell all privatisation assets right away, it can take years. So our proposal is that you get assets into the privatisation agency and before you sell them, you use them for collateral," the official said.

(Editing by Rex Merrifield)