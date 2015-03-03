ATHENS Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Monday he was certain Athens would repay a 1.5 billion euro loan to the International Monetary Fund in March and secure enough liquidity to see it through April.

"We are confident that the repayments will be made in full, particularly to the IMF, and there will be liquidity to get us through the end of the four-month period will be ensured," Varoufakis said in an interview on Greek TV.

Athens struck a deal with the euro zone in February to extend its bailout by four months but it is running out of options to fund itself. Faced with a steep fall in revenues, it is expected to run out of cash by the end of March, possibly sooner.

(Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)