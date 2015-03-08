ATHENS Greece's euro zone membership is a given and does not form part of negotiations with the country's lenders, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

The statement from the finance minister sought to clarify remarks by Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis during an interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera on Sunday.

"In the interview with Corriere dela Serra, the minister reiterated the same position, underlining in every way that Greece's position in the euro zone is a given and does not in any way form part of the government reform programme that Greece is working on in coordination with its partners and the institutions," the ministry said.

It said the minister was asked what he would do if all his proposals were to be rejected and had replied: "As the prime minister has stated, we are not attached to our posts. If needed, if we encounter implacability, we will resort to the Greek people either through elections or a referendum" regarding the content of reforms and fiscal policy.

(Corrects first sentence to add dropped word 'not')

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Jason Neely)