BERLIN The finance ministers of Germany, Belgium, Lithuania and Slovenia have pressed Greece to stick to existing reform commitments with its international creditors to unlock aid, German newspaper Bild reported.

Euro zone finance ministers meet on Thursday in Luxembourg to try to break the deadlock in the talks with Athens and head off a Greek default that could lead to Greece leaving the euro zone.

Athens' unwillingness to accept further economic reforms is preventing an agreement on unlocking a final tranche of its second bailout, let alone a deal on a third aid programme.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Bild the question was whether "Greece fulfils its commitments from the existing programme."

"Only on this basis could we release available means. The principle applies: Aid only in return for achievements," Schaeuble said.

Schaeuble stressed that the International Monetary Fund must continue to take part in the rescue programme: "Without its important contribution, it (the programme) doesn't work."

Hopes for a breakthrough at Thursday's meeting of European finance ministers, once seen as the last opportunity for an agreement, are looking increasingly remote.

Athens must find a way out of the impasse by the end of June, when it faces a 1.6 billion euro ($1.81 billion) repayment due to the International Monetary Fund, potentially leaving it bankrupt and on the verge of exiting the euro zone.

Belgian Finance Minister Johan van Overtveldt said the Greek government must, in the interests of its people and its economy, "stick to the agreements and fulfil the reforms that were agreed in the programme."

Bild also reported the finance ministers of Lithuania and Slovenia were pressing Greece to swallow its medicine.

($1 = 0.8822 euros)

