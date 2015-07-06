FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
PARIS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras needs to make clear quickly what he wants to do following the 'No' vote in Sunday's referendum on a financial rescue package, French European Affairs Minister Harlem Desir said on Monday.
Talks with Greece must start soon and "on a serious basis", he said, adding that the Greek vote did not indicate a desire to leave the euro.
"What matters now is that talks (with eurozone officials) can restart soon in order to allow Greece to stay in the euro," Desir said on iTELE television.
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .