RIGA There is room to discuss the size of Greece's primary surpluses in coming years as long as they remain surpluses, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin told Reuters on Friday.

Sapin spoke before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers at which they are to assess how much progress Greece and its international creditors have made towards reaching an agreement on a comprehensive package of reforms in exchange for funding.

"Every day that passes (without a deal) makes things more complicated," Sapin said, ‎adding: "We must avoid an accident."

Sapin said that there was room for manoeuvre on Greece's primary surplus, the budget balance before debt servicing costs, "as long as it remains positive."

