PARIS French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he was confident an agreement between Greece and its creditors could be reached.

"We are confident in the chances of an agreement because there has been an extremely intense Franco-German work on this subject. The last few days have shown it and the next days will show it," Macron told reporters alongside his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel.

Greece's creditors on Tuesday drafted the broad lines of an agreement to put to the leftist government in Athens in a bid to conclude four months of acrimonious negotiations and release aid before the cash-strapped country runs out of money.

