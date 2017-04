PARIS Everything must be done to quickly find a solution on Greece, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday.

"In the coming hours, in the coming days, we will do everything, and France will do everything, to find a solution to respond both to certain aspirations of the Greek people and to Europe's financial and budgetary issues," Valls told French lawmakers.

Greece must stay in the euro zone, he said, adding that Greece faced "a painful path" if no deal was struck.

