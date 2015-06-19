French President Francois Hollande attends a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of General Charles de Gaulle's appeal of June 18, 1940, at the Mont Valerien memorial in Suresnes, outside of Paris, France, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Samson/Pool

BRATISLAVA French President Francois Hollande said on Friday Greece and its international creditor must press on with talks aimed at clinching a deal that averts a debt default while being in line with European Union rules.

"It is very important that talks continue and this discussion reaches a compromise solution and that compromise solution must be according to European rules," Hollande said, speaking through an interpreter at a joint news conference with Slovak President Andrej Kiska in Bratislava.

Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek default as Athens and its international creditors remain deadlocked over a debt deal.

