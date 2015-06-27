BRUSSELS Greece will remain in the euro zone despite the collapse of talks with creditors to avert default, France's Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Saturday, saying that Paris was always ready to restart talks.

"This is not a Greek exit from the euro zone," he told reporters following a meeting of euro zone ministers.

"The 18 countries, apart from Greece, all said clearly that Greece was in the euro and should remain in the euro whatever the difficulties of the moment," he added.

"France is available at any time to resume dialogue with Greece ... we are available today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow ... to try to find a solution that is solid and stable for Greece," Sapin said

(Reporting by Robin Emmott, Barbara Lewis; editing by Alastair Macdonald)