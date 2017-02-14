French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve reacts during his New Year address to the press at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

BERLIN Germany and France must work together to ensure a "balanced" approach in negotiations with Greece that keeps the euro zone intact, French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said after talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel and other German officials.

"We support Greece. I reiterated this to the chancellor and I sensed a sincere desire on her part to work towards a solution in which everyone respects their responsibilities," Cazeneuve said. "What is important is that France and Germany work together in order to preserve the integrity of the euro zone."

His remarks to a group of reporters at the French embassy in Berlin come after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble raised the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro zone in an interview with German broadcaster ARD last week.

Cazeneuve, who met with Merkel on Monday and senior members of the Social Democrats (SPD) on Tuesday, said that while Greece must press ahead with reforms, it should not be forced to implement "unbearable" measures.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Paul Carrel)