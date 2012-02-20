Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
PARIS French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said that all the elements were in place to reach an agreement on Greece at a meeting of eurozone finance ministers on Monday.
"All the elements are in place...both with the bankers, private sector creditors, and public sector creditors, the states and central banks," Baroin told Europe 1 radio.
"That is what I will plead for as minister of finance today. I think we should take account of everything that has been done in recent weeks by the Greek government, and by political parties both on the left and the right."
"It cannot wait any longer...Greece has debt payments in March and could find itself in bankruptcy, something which France has been trying to avoid for the last 18 months."
Baroin also said that a special escrow account to earmark funds to be used for Greece's debt servicing would help to give confidence to investors.
(Reporting By Daniel Flynn; editing by Leigh Thomas)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).