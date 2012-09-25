NEW YORK Equity index provider FTSE Group said on Tuesday Greece has escaped a demotion to advanced emerging markets status but could still be on the chopping block in the future after a three-year-old debt crisis has left the country reeling.

FTSE did not reclassify any countries in its annual country classification review but said it is weighing whether to remove Argentina from frontier status as well as whether to include Mongolia in that same category.

With $3 trillion benchmarked against its indices, FTSE has in the past cited difficulties in Greece with the implementation of regulatory reforms.

Fellow index provider MSCI said in June that the Greek equity index faces possible demotion to emerging markets status given it "is no longer in line with developed markets' size requirements with only two index constituents.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)