NEW YORK Greece avoided a slide into emerging market status on Tuesday, but the near-bankrupt country could still lose its developed market status as its three-years-and-counting debt crisis continues to roil the euro zone member country.

Equity index provider FTSE Group said on Tuesday it would keep Greece on its watch list for demotion to advanced emerging markets status, keeping the country as a developed market for now.

Separately, however, FTSE said it would react if Greece left the monetary union - albeit how, the company said it could not predict.

A cut to Greece's market status would trigger an exodus by index funds that track mature markets. That could be particularly hard on near-bankrupt Greece, which faces default and a potential euro zone exit if it does not get its next tranche of international aid.

The country's policymakers are trying to balance the demands of international lenders with the anger of voters weary of rounds of austerity measures. Complicating those efforts, most Greeks see the austerity measures as unfair, though they still want to stay in the euro.

Greece has been on the watch list since September 2006.

FTSE did not reclassify any countries in its annual country classification review, but said it is weighing whether to remove Argentina from frontier status as well as whether to include Mongolia in that same category.

Fellow index provider MSCI said in June that the Greek equity index faces possible demotion to emerging markets status given it "is no longer in line with developed markets' size requirements with only two index constituents.

Argentina could be booted due to ongoing strict capital controls on international investors and "the perceived lack of an independent regulatory authority protecting the rights of shareholders," FTSE said.

In contrast, Mongolia could earn a spot as a frontier market based on progress in developing a market infrastructure and on privatization plans, the company said.

With $3 trillion benchmarked against its indices, FTSE has in the past cited difficulties in Greece with the implementation of regulatory reforms.

FTSE classifies global equity markets as developed, advanced emerging, secondary emerging or frontier.

The next review of the FTSE Watch List markets will take place in September 2013.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and James Dalgleish)