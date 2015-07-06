FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's Governing Council will discuss the provision of emergency funding to Greece's banks in a telephone conference call later on Monday afternoon, two people with direct knowledge of the issue said on Monday.
The call had originally been pencilled in for noon, one of the people said, but will now take place later in the afternoon.
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .