BEIJING German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday during a visit to Beijing that his Chinese partners had breathed a sigh of relief after a deal was reached between Greece and its international creditors.

"Our Chinese partners were very relieved that Europe stayed together," Gabriel said after holding talks with senior Chinese government officials, adding that there had been great concern in China about Europe breaking up.

He also said that not reaching a deal with Greece would have come at a "very, very high" political price and added he was convinced that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the Greek parliament would do everything they could to implement what Athens had agreed with creditors.

