Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
BERLIN Any debate about Greece leaving the euro zone should "belong to the past", German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said, adding that his Social Democrats would vote on Friday in favour of opening talks on a third bailout plan for Athens.
"We are partners in implementing the results of the negotiations and not opponents. For us in Germany this means, that every debate about a Grexit must now belong to the past," said Gabriel, leader of the Social Democrats, junior partner in the ruling coalition.
"For the Social Democrat party, I can say we'll vote 'yes' to starting negotiations on this third aid," he said. "(Greece) is not only in a deep crisis, but needs to dramatically change in order to only just get out of this crisis."
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expects the International Monetary Fund to remain on board with Greece's bailout programme, he told a German newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
LONDON BP has cut Chief Executive Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent to $11.6 million (9 million pounds), the latest British bluechip company to rein in executive pay after a wave of shareholder revolts.