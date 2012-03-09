Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
BERLIN Germany's finance ministry said on Friday private creditors' high take-up of Greece's debt swap was an historic step towards stabilisation and euro zone finance ministers would assess the next steps in a teleconference later in the day.
The ministry said in a statement that the "troika" of the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund would assess whether the result met the requirements of the Eurogroup of ministers from the single currency zone.
The debt restructuring was a condition for the EU and IMF to release a second bailout package for Greece worth 130 billion euros (108.7 billion pounds).
The ministry said the 85.8 percent take-up was "a big step on the path to stabilisation and consolidation of a sustainable level of debt, which gives Greece an historic opportunity".
(Reporting by Gernot Heller and Stephen Brown)
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.