BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are opposed to any relaxation of the reform conditions for Greece if it needs a third bailout package, a conservative leader in parliament said on Tuesday.

Norbert Barthle, the Christian Democrats' (CDU) budget committee leader, defended Germany's requirement for details about reform measures planned by the Greece government in exchange for aid.

"It's a proven method," Barthle told Reuters. He said there could only be more aid if conditions were met.

A government official also rejected a report in Die Welt daily saying Germany was considering giving Greece more leeway to decide itself which reforms to take if it requires a third bailout.

Earlier on Tuesday, Die Welt said Germany was considering a set up in which creditors would no longer dictate in detail which reforms Athens should carry out.

"We want to get away from this approach that came above all from the experiences of the International Monetary Fund in developing countries," Die Welt quoted an unnamed source as saying.

Instead of listing more than 100 measures to take, international lenders could give the Greek government 20 goals to reach, the paper said. "The Greeks could then decide themselves which measures to take to reach these goals," Die Welt quoted the source as saying.

The government official told Reuters there was no basis for the story.

Greece has received two aid packages from the International Monetary Fund and the euro zone since 2010 in return for spending cuts and reforms.

