UK stocks end choppy Brexit day in the black
LONDON Britain's FTSE index of leading shares closed higher on Wednesday after a choppy session following Britain's formal triggering of its departure from the European Union.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Monday that her government had not changed its position on the desirability of a Greek exit from the euro zone, saying the policy had always been to stabilise the bloc without losing any of its members.
"The aim has been to stabilise the euro zone with all its members, including Greece," the spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference, following a weekend magazine report that quoted German sources as saying the currency bloc could weather a so-called "Grexit".
"There is no change in our stance. Hopefully I've made that clear," Seibert added.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Alexandra Hudson)
GENEVA Failure to strike a trade deal with the European Union by a two-year deadline would force Britain to adopt World Trade Organization arrangements, bringing with it a host of new negotiations and complications.