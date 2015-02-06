BERLIN The new Greek government must present its strategy to the euro group on how Athens wants to deal with its debt problems, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Friday.

"It is completely open what will happen after the end of the current bailout programme," the spokesman added.

Euro zone finance ministers will hold an extra meeting next Wednesday to discuss how to proceed with financial support for Greece in preparation for talks among European Union leaders on the issue the next day.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Matthias Sobolewski; Editing by Madeline Chambers)